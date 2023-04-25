Anupam Kher Drops 'IB71' Trailer And Praises Director Sankalp Reddy

Tollywood's young director Sankalp Reddy is all known for his Ghazi movie… It showcased the true events of the PNS Ghazi sinking which led to the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Now, he is once again back with another action thriller 'IB 71' which showcases a few events of the Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. Vidyut Jammwal is the lead actor in this movie. Bollywood's ace actor Anupam Kher is essaying a prominent role in this movie and thus he shared the trailer on his Twitter page and also praised the director for his visionary thought…



Presenting the trailer of my upcoming film #IB71 directed by #SankalpReddy and produced by @VidyutJammwal. This is #Vidyut's company @ActionHerofilms first venture! I love #Vidyut! Both as an actor and as a person! #IB71 is a Brilliant film from the director of #GaziAttack.… pic.twitter.com/taa3RgkXor — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 25, 2023

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Presenting the trailer of my upcoming film #IB71 directed by #SankalpReddy and produced by @VidyutJammwal. This is #Vidyut's company @ActionHerofilms first venture! I love #Vidyut! Both as an actor and as a person! #IB71 is a Brilliant film from the director of #GaziAttack. Please watch it in the theatres. Releasing on 12th May. Jai Hind! #TrueStory #Thriller".

The trailer showcases how Pakistan plans a big size war on India in 1971 joining hands with China. But as India couldn't get enough time for preparations, Vidyut Jammwal and Anupam Kher plan a secret mission and hijack the plan as part of their mission to confuse the Pakistan government. Being an untold story based on IB agent Dev Jammwal, the trailer raised expectations on the movie.

IB 71 movie is directed by Sankalp Reddy and produced Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. Speaking about the movie Sankalp doled out, "I was drawn to the film's intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can't wait for audiences to experience the world of IB 71."

IB 71 will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023…