Anupam Kher Hosts A Musical Show 'Ek Saath' To Help India Rise Again Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

It is all known that many of the film stars are helping the needy people amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. As the rapid spread of positive cases are making people stay at homes due to the lockdown in the second phase of Covid-19, Bollywood stars are making sure that, they are active on social media to help their fans in this tough time. Well, Anupam Kher who is an avid social media user is also helping his fans and also held a fundraiser music show 'Ek Saath'.

He hosted the musical evening and also sent invitations to all his fans to join the show which aired @ 7 PM today.

Please Join us today at 7pm for a musical evening that not only ethralls the heart but also is a medium to Help India rise again

Come, let's make a difference 'Ek Saath'

Log in at https://t.co/UWkuDNjIgZ to be part of this unique global event!! Jai Ho!! 🙏🌺#anupamkherfoundation pic.twitter.com/wzyXrU2vN2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 5, 2021

Through this post, he asked his fans to join the musical show and enjoy their evenings with awesome songs. Along with it, he also shared the link for the funds.

Today being Anupam Kher's mother Dulari Kher's birthday, Anupam shared a few beautiful throwback pics on this special day and wished his mother with a heartfelt note.

This post holds throwback and presents pics of Anupam Kher's mother Dulari along with her dear family.

Along with sharing the pics, he also wrote, "Happy Birthday Dearest Mata! You were 16 when you got married and 17 when you had me. You are the most natural person in the world. For most part of my life you didn't make your presence felt. Silently taking care of all of us. You have no idea how you are loved by everybody. May God give you long and healthy life!! बाक़ी हम संभाल लेंगे। पहले आप हमेशा बिट्टू और राजू की माँ कहलाती थी। पर अब हम दुलारी के बेटे कहलाते हैं। और हमारे लिए इससे ज़्यादा गर्व की बात कोई नहीं हो सकती।आपकी हमेशा जय हो।❤️❤️".

He also took to his Twitter and jotted down a beautiful birthday wish for his mother.

He wrote, "प्यारी माँ।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएं।प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वस्थ आयु प्रदान करें।आपको बहुत लोग प्यार करते हैं।पहले आप बिट्टू और राजू की माँ कहलाती थीं।अब हम दुलारी के बेटे कहलाते हैं। हमारे लिए ये गर्व की बात है!! आपकी हमेशा जय हो।