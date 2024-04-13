Anurag Kashyap shares about his bond with National Award-Winning Director Senna Hegde

Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, celebrated for his directorial ventures such as ‘Black Friday’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, and ‘Ugly’, recently made waves as he crossed paths with National Award-winning Malayalam director Senna Hegde. The meeting occurred on the sets of their upcoming film 'Rifle Club', helmed by director Aashiq Abu.

Kashyap took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a glimpse of the rendezvous, posting a picture capturing a warm embrace between himself and Hegde, who looked poised and focused as they posed for the camera.

In the Instagram post, Kashyap sported a casual yet stylish ensemble, donning denim jeans paired with a sweatshirt. On the other hand, Hegde opted for a classic look, clad in black jeans and a T-shirt, exuding an air of confidence.

Expressing his excitement about the encounter, Kashyap captioned the post: "Finally met the national award-winning filmmaker @senna.hegde as my co-actor on the sets of @aashiqabu ‘s RIFLE CLUB... Filmmakers turned actors... #IndieBrotherhood."

Hegde, recognized for his directorial debut with the 2016 Malayalam film ‘0-41*’, which featured a cast of non-actors, has since garnered critical acclaim for his cinematic prowess. His subsequent film ‘Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam’ earned him the prestigious Kerala State Film Award for Best Story at the 51st Kerala State Film Awards, while also clinching the title of Best Feature Film in Malayalam at the 68th National Film Awards.

The collaboration between Kashyap and Hegde on 'Rifle Club' marks a significant milestone in their respective careers, signaling a convergence of cinematic talents from diverse backgrounds. With their combined expertise and creative vision, the film promises to be a compelling addition to the cinematic landscape, captivating audiences with its unique narrative and nuanced storytelling. As anticipation builds for the release of 'Rifle Club', cinephiles eagerly await the unveiling of this cinematic masterpiece crafted by two titans of the industry.