Arjun Rampal Remembers His Mother On Her Second Death Anniversary…



It's been two years since Bollywood ace actor Arjun Rampal's mother left to the heavenly abode. On the occasion of his mother's second death anniversary, Arjun Rampal has reminisced his mother and dropped a throwback pic and jotted down a heart-melting note on his Instagram page…









Arjun and his mother posed for a selfie and looked happy!!! Arjun also wrote, "On this day, two years ago the most special person in my life, my mother left her mortal state. Today she lives on through her daughter, her sisters, her grandchildren and me. Her teachings, keep me strong and calm even today, one of them being, Silence isn't empty its full of answers. I request you all to keep her in your prayers today. To cherish all your mothers, go give them a big hug and tell them you love them. I miss you everyday Ma. #mymothermyangel".

Well, this post received millions of likes and Arjun's partner Gabriella dropped a 'Heart' emoji in the comments section.

Coming to this lockdown period, Arjun enjoyed every bit of it staying at home with his newborn baby. Speaking about Arjun's children, he has two daughters with his first wife Mehr. A couple of years back, he took divorce from his ex-wife and now staying with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. This couple welcomed their child Arik last year.

Coming to Arjun Rampal's work front, he will be next seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming movie. After resuming the shoot for this movie, his co-actor Manav Kaul was tested positive for Covid-19 and thus, the shooting was again halted. Arjun also got tested himself for this deadly virus and was resulted negative.