Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Up The London Schedule Of His Upcoming Movie ‘An Action Hero’

B-Town's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'An Action Hero'… Being made with an interesting plot, it has many expectations on it. Off late, Ayushmann wrapped up the London schedule shooting of this movie and treated all his fans by sharing the BTS video on his Instagram page…



In this video, he is seen along with his horse and also showcased a few picturesque and popular places of London… He also looked handsome travelling in a car and announced the London schedule wrap news to all his fans…

Talking about the movie, Ayushmann said, "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

Earlier, speaking about the movie, producer Anand L Rai said, "This is the first time that we are experimenting with this genre and An Action Hero is going to be an unconventional entertainer. I'm certain the energy will translate on-screen too."

An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners.

Well, Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career and he will be next seen in Anek, Doctor G films too. Anek being a socio-political thriller, it is directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Even the tagline "Jeetega Kaun? Hindustan" also made the movie turn into the most-awaited ones. Anek will hit the big screens on 13th May, 2022!