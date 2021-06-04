Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl Co-Actor Ryinku Singh Passes Away Suffering From Covid-19 Complications

The deadly Covid-19 pandemic is taking away many people. From normal people to celebrities and film stars it is not leaving anyone. Coming to Bollywood, many star actors like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan and a few others suffered from this novel virus. Even a few actors passed away fighting with it. Off late, even Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl co-actor Ryinky Singh passed away fighting with virus.

Ryinku was tested positive for Covid-19 on 25th May, 2021 and was first quarantined at her home itself. But after facing issues with her fever, she was joined to a private hospital.

Ryinku cousin, her cousin Chanda Singh Nikumbh spoke to the media and said, "On May 25, she had tested positive and was under home isolation. Since her fever was not coming down, we decided to shift her to a hospital after a few days. In the hospital, the doctors didn't feel that she required an ICU bed and she was in a normal COVID ward initially. The next day, she was shifted to the ICU. She was recovering well in the ICU as well until the day of her demise. In the end, she was losing hope and felt that she couldn't survive. She was an Asthma patient as well."

She added, "She was full of energy and a bundle of happiness. Even in the hospital while she was struggling, she was helping other patients. That's a huge thing. She also revealed that Ryinku had received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on May 7 and was due for the second dose. "She was considering going to Goa for an ad shoot recently, but we didn't let her go as we wanted to protect her from COVID. Who knew, she would be infected at home".