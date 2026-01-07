Omar opens 2-week ski training course in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated a 14-day integrated ski training course at world-famous tourist destinations in the Kashmir valley.

He said that 500-600 students in the 12-18 age group will be provided certified skiing training this year while also promoting winter tourism in these destinations.

Some popular skiing locations in the valley include Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri.

The Integrated Ski Training Course will offers comprehensive and affordable programmes for learning skiing, focusing on foundational skills such as gliding, snow ploughing and turns.

“Chief Minister today virtually inaugurated the 14-day Integrated Ski Training Course covering Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri, aimed at placing these destinations firmly on the skiing map,” the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K, said on X.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also released the official calendars of the Tourism Department and the J-K Cable Car Corporation.