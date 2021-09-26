  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

B-Town should start showing sustainable way of living: Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
x

Bhumi Pednekar

Highlights

Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar feels that it is time for Hindi cinema to start showing a sustainable way of living in their films.

Actress and climate activist Bhumi Pednekar feels that it is time for Hindi cinema to start showing a sustainable way of living in their films.

Bhumi said: "I definitely feel that it's high time that Hindi cinema starts showing a sustainable way of living in their films.

I feel like as a fraternity we are woke and I personally would like to believe that we are more conscious than other industries, but I still feel like we aren't doing enough." The actress, who has three films lined up 'Mr. Lele', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Badhaai Do', feels that there is a need for narratives in films that provide communication.

"I do feel that we need narratives in films/ movies that provide the communication as it's the most powerful medium to get the message across to the masses," she added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X