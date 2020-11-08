'Baahubali' franchise to get a re-release

Tollywood: We already knew that the government of India has already given permission for the theatre management to reopen the theatres across the country.

On this note, the exhibitors and filmmakers are searching for content to release. As per the latest reports, to give a boost to the single-screens and multiplexes a popular Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has decided to re-release the Hindi version of the blockbuster 'Baahubali' franchise. The first part, Baahubali The Beginning is going to release this Friday followed by the second and last installment, 'Baahubali The Conclusion' getting ready to hit the screens next Friday.

Both the films became tremendous hits in 2015 and 2017. We have to wait and see how far the re-release of this magnum opus will live up to the trade circles' expectations.