Babil Khan’s ‘Log Out’ to premiere at Mar del Plata International Film Festival

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest film, Log Out, directed by Amit Golani. The movie will have its world premiere at the prestigious Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina, showcasing Babil in a completely different light.

Speaking about the opportunity, Babil expressed his excitement: “I’m thrilled to see people finally witness Log Out. I’ve poured my heart and soul into this project, and I can’t wait for the world to see it. Working with Amit Golani Sir has been an incredible experience. His vision pushed me to explore new depths in my performance, and I’m proud of what we’ve created together.”

In Log Out, Babil steps into the role of a modern-day influencer grappling with the complexities of digital fame. While his character achieves success in the virtual world, he becomes ensnared by its darker consequences. The film’s theme resonates deeply with the current digital age, promising to strike a chord with tech-savvy audiences.

Babil, who debuted with Qala, has since appeared in projects like Friday Night Plan and The Railway Men, earning critical acclaim for his performances. Reflecting on his growth, Babil recently shared an old interview of his father, Irrfan Khan, captioning it: “When Baba did this interview, I was very lost in life... I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said, ‘My son is not figuring it out.’”

The actor is also working on The Umesh Chronicles, directed by Shoojit Sarkar, further cementing his path as a rising star in Indian cinema. Log Out is yet another milestone in Babil’s journey, offering a narrative that delves into the highs and lows of a hyper-connected world. The film is anticipated to leave a lasting impression when it premieres on the global stage.