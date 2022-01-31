BB 15 Winner Tejaswwi Prakash Is Announced As The Lead Actress In The Popular 'Naagin' Series

It is all known that Bigg Boss Hindi 15th season came to an end yesterday with a gala finale episode. Tejaswwi Prakash is the winner while Shamita Shetty gave a tough fight and became the runner-up of this most-watched reality show. Tejaswwi is being applauded and she is receiving congratulatory messages from all her fans and co-stars too. Along with winning the BB trophy, she also took home a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs. The 5 finalists who fought for the trophy are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. Well, the Dabangg host Salman Khan first offered Rs 10 lakhs to all the finalists and asked them to walk out with the suitcase. Nishant Bhatop utilised the opportunity and came out of the house with the suitcase and then Salman applauded him for his wise decision as he bagged less votes than other finalists.

Then the family members of the leftover finalists gave a dance performance on the stage for the song "Garmi…' and rocked the stage.

On the other hand, not only the trophy, Tejaswwi is also offered the lead actress role in the popular 'Naagin' serial by the Colours channel.

Speaking about her victory, Tejaswwi said, "When I entered the Bigg Boss house, everything seemed like a dream in the beginning. But as I started to settle in and understand the game, I was completely immersed in it and today when I look back, what an incredible journey it has been. It feels surreal to have finally won the trophy, but the real prize that I am taking home are the learnings and experiences. My deepest gratitude to everyone who has believed in me. I want to thank Salman (Khan) sir for his rock-solid support, the Colors team and all my incredible fans out there who rooted for me and made this journey a memorable one."

Gauhar Khan took a dig at Tejaswwi and dropped a message on her Twitter page…

LoL!!! The silence in the studio at the announcement said it all . #bb15 there is only one deserving winner , n the world saw him shine . #PratikSehajpaI you won hearts . Every single guest who went in , you were their fave , the public loves you . Keep your head held high . — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Even she applauded Shamita Shetty as she is the runner-up of the BB 15 reality show…

#ShamitaShetty u truly deserved to be in the top 2 ! U have played a feisty, dignified game . Loved it . All the best for everything in the future . ✌🏻💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 30, 2022

Check out who all wished Tejaswwi through their social media pages…

