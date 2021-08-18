Bhoot Police Trailer: Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor Tickle The Ribs And Chill The Spine At The Same Time

The most awaited trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor starrer Bhoot Police is finally out! As expected the deadly combination of these two ace heroes made the audience go ROFL! The trailer showed off a glimpse of the plot and made us witness Arjun and Saif as 'Ghost Hunters'.



Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline and Yami Gautam shared the trailer on their Instagram pages and treated their fans with an ultimate punch of comedy and spine-chilling horror scenes. Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Ye horror-comedy hai unique aur trailer bhi hai new, bhooton ko darana hai toh jaldi karo view.

#BhootPolice aarahi hai iss 17th September".

The trailer starts with showing off Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. They both looked great twinning in black outfits and try to act best as the ghost hunters by fooling the people. These desi ghost hunters follow 'Baba Ki Kitab' and find solutions from it. Well, a glimpse of Vibhooti aka Saif Ali Khan's playboy character is shown along with their love stories too. But the actual story begins when Jacqueline who plays as Kanika and Yami who essays the role of Maya enters the scene. They ask Saif and Arjun to save them from a bhoot. But Vibhooti who believes that there is no ghost faces the wrath of the ghost being a fake ghost hunter.

Well, we need to wait and watch to know how these fake ghost hunters tackle the ghost!

Well, Arjun Kapoor spoke to the media about his character and said, "While I don't believe in ghosts and stories about witches, I really liked the film's script. When Rameshji (producer Ramesh Taurani) shared the script with me, I told him about this, and he said 90% of India believes in ghosts and witches, and only 10% don't. So my character will be relatable to 90% of the audience, and Saif's will be to only 10%, so I am happy! (chuckles)."

Even the director Pavan also said, "I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film...".

Bhoot Police movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. This movie is planned to release on the Disney+ Hotstar on 17th September, 2021.