Bhumi Pednekar Shows Off How To Glam-Up The Nails

These days Bollywood's glam doll Bhumi is staying active on social media and is dropping her oh-so-glamorous pics making her fans stick to her Instagram page.

Being lockdown time, Bhumi is just freaking out and enjoying her free time to the core!!! This 'Sonchariya' actress is also dropping her funky 'Beauty' trails and grabbing the attention of glam aficionados…

Off late, she posted her 'Nail Art' video and showed us how to glam up the nails instantly with 'Nail Polish'… Have a look!









In this post, Bhumi is seen enhancing the look of her plain nails with double coat… First, she painted her nails with a transparent polish and then added white nail polish to the tips of her nails… Finally, they looked amazing and great within minutes!!!

Well, a few days ago Bhumi also shared her makeup tutorial video and showed off her fans how to look beautiful adding the makeup in a right way…









In this video, Bhumi is seen gleaming her face with makeup… She started off with foundation and then went with eye makeup, highlighter, blush, lipstick and finally ended with curling her lashes and setting her hair…



This video will help all the beginners and make them learn how to glam up their faces… Thank You Bhumi!!!