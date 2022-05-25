Bhushan Kumar And Murad Khetani Say, Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal Is A Proper Commercial Entertainer'

It is all known that Tollywood's super hit movie Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is all set to helm Ranbir Kapoor's Animal project… It is being produced by the T-Series banner. So, the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani open up about the movie in their recent interview…

Murad said, "Audience wants entertainment. We are also making good films, but I am not sure if the audience wants to go and watch them in cinema halls. You have to choose the right platform to release those high on content films."

Bhushan also said, "It's a very interesting script and has got all the elements for big screen watch – heroism, music, entry, interval block, father emotion, mother emotion, scale, and action. Sandeep Reddy Vanga understands the sensibility of Hindi speaking audiences, since he comes from the South. Actually, their sensibility is in sync with the kind of films we made in the 1970s and 80s. The South industry is just repackaging those films and making them on a big scale, something that we are not doing here".

They both also said that, they are wishing to collaborate with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees soon!

On the other hand, T-Series have lined-up movies and thus, there is bit confusion with the release date… Bhushan Kumar clears the air and says, Ajay Kumar, Rakul and Siddharth Malhotra's "Thank God has been delayed because of extensive VFX work. We will announce a new date shortly".

He also said, "I have a lot of films up for release. There is Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bholaa and Drishyam 2 with Ajay sir, Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Luv Ranjan film with Ranbir Kapoor. We are also doing multiple projects with Rajkummar Rao, which will be announced soon."

Finally, he also opened up about the remakes trend and said, "Rowdy Rathore and Kabir Singh worked better in Hindi as compared to the original industry and it's not that all films from South Origin are working at Pan India level. A film has to be good in order to work – be it original, remake or a sequel."