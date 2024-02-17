Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has completed a "wondrous" 55 years in the world of Hindi cinema and to celebrate it he has given himself an AI spin.

It was in 1969, when the cine icon stepped into the world of showbiz with 'Saat Hindustani' and since then he has captivated the audience with his impeccable performances on screen.

Amitabh took to X (formerly Twitter), where he dropped two AI images of himself.





T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema .. and AI , gives me its interpretation ❤️ ..

a presentation by Ef B .. self made 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uQbyf8EjE8 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2024





The first picture has a camera lens in place of his spectacle lens. The second photo has a colourful camera reel like streamers with faces and eyes made on it.

“T 4924 - 55 years in the wondrous world of Cinema... and AI, gives me its interpretation... a presentation by Ef B... self made,” Big B wrote on Twitter.

Even though he started his acting career with ‘Saat Hindustani, Big B had first began his journey as a voice narrator in ‘Bhuvan Shome’ starring Utpal Dutt in 1969 by Mrinal Sen.

The octogenarian in the 1970s gained the spotlight with films such as 'Anand', 'Zanjeer', 'Roti Kapada Aur Makaan', 'Deewaar' and 'Sholay'. He was even given the tag of the “angry young man”.

Then in the 80s, he attained more stardom with his work in films such as 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Namak Halaal', 'Coolie', 'Sharaabi Abhimaan', 'Majboor', 'Mili', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Silsila', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'.

In the 2000s, he was seen in blockbusters such as ‘Baghban’, ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Sarkar’, ‘Pink’ and Piku’.

The star has even worked in Hollywood film ‘The Great Gatsby’ in 2013.

Amitabh is now gearing up for the release of the sci-fi thriller ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which also has Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.