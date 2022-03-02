Big News: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part-1 Release Date Is Unveiled

It is all known that ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam has begun to helm a magnum opus 'Pooniyan Selvan'… This movie will be made in two parts and also holds actors from Bollywood, Tollywood and Kollywood. As of now, the first part is being shot in the picturesque locations. Being the most-awaited movie of the season, the makers have treated the movie buffs by unveiling the release date of this movie. Along with this big surprise, they also dropped the first look posters of the lead actors Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Jayam Ravi and Karthi… They are looked terrific in the royal attires and raised the expectations bar a notch higher.

The makers shared the first look posters on their Instagram page and treated all the fans of these ace actors… Take a look!

The first poster itself unveiled the release date of Ponniyan Selvan part 1. It also holds a royal appeal and the date is 30th September, 2022! Well, now we will come to the first look posters…

First in the line is, the versatile actor Vikram… He will portray the role of Aditya Karikalan and is seen in the war area looking terrific in the warrior attire riding a horse along with picking his sword.

Next comes Kollywood's young hero Jayam Ravi… He will essay the role of Arulmozhi Varman and is also seen in war area filled with wounds and blood marks. The background filled with fire and his warrior appeal holding the sword made the poster worth watching.

This is a special one as Karthi shocked all and sundry with his deadly Vandhiyathevan poster. He looked terrific in this poster sporting a black outfit and wearing an oversized red coat. His extended kajal and red and deadly makeup made him look totally different. He is seen along with his group and made us go jaw dropped with his long nails too.

Well, even Trisha is also a part of this movie and is essaying the role of Kundavai. She looked all happy in a queen attire and is seen along with some royal family girls.

Finally comes, the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai who is essaying the role of Nandini. She looked calm and beautiful in the queen attire and raised the expectations.

All the first look posters are outstanding and depicted the Chola dynasty attire in every single poster. This ambitious project of Mani Ratnam is being made basing a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The movie will showcase the story of great king Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty.

Ponniyan Selvan series is being directed by Mani Ratnam and is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, Suhasini Mani Ratnam under the Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners. Along with sharing these posters, the makers wished their Chairman 'Happy Birthday'… "Wishing our Chairman Allirajah Subaskaran a very happy birthday! The Golden Era comes to the big screens on Sept 30th! #PS1 #PS1FirstLooks @madrastalkies".

'Ponniyan Selvan' has an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kishore, Riyaz Khan and Shobita Dhulipalla.

Ponniyan Selvan Part 1 movie will now be released in the theatres on 30th September, 2022!