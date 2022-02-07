Big News: Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' Will Release On This Date

The release dates announcements are continuing in Bollywood… And now, it's the turn of ace actor Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The Dabangg actor and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are collaborating for their seventh movie after Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Off late, the makers announced the release date of this most-awaited movie and locked the date in the next year…



Generally, Salman Khan aims auspicious for EID festival and this time too, he picked the same date and thus, Kabhi EID Kabhi Diwali movie will be out on the occasion of 2023's EID weekend. According to a source, "Salman and Sajid's last collaboration, Kick, was also an Eid release and it proved to be the first 200 crore grosser for both of them. They have now decided to bring their next too on Eid and an official announcement is round the corner. The film also features South star, Venkatesh and Pooja Hegde in key roles".

Even Taran also confirmed the news through his Instagram page… Take a look!

This tweet reads, "#Xclusiv... SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023... Directed by #FarhadSamji.

This movie is being directed by Farhad Samji and has glam doll Pooja Hegde as the lead actress. Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandsons Entertainments.

Apart from this, Salman Khan also has a couple of interesting movies lined-up in his kitty… Tiger 3 is in the last leg of shooting and will hit the screens soon. Then he will be part of No Entry 2, Black Tiger and Dabangg 4.