Bigg Boss 13: If not Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana wants THIS contestant to win the show

The ex-contestant of Bigg Boss house Himanshi Khurana got very close to Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala in the house. The three were always seen sitting and chatting with each other. More than that, Asim had openly confessed his feelings for Himanshi but because the latter was already engaged with her boyfriend, their love story couldn't get any kickstart. However, when Himanshi got evicted from the house, she always supported her close friend Asim and wanted him to come out as the winner of the show. She also seemed upset when Asim and Shefali Jariwala did not continue their bond with each other after her eviction.

Apart from her friendship in the house, Himanshi Khurana was also known to have brought a fresh controversy in the house as she and Shehnaaz Gill were involved in a big catfight outside the house. Himanshi' s presence in the house had affected Shehnaaz so much that she talked of leaving the house so many times. However, as we say time heals all wounds, Himanshi and Shehnaaz also decided to let their fight to stay in the past and they gradually became good friends. To the extent that Himanshi Khurana now wants her to win the show if Asim Riaz doesn't win it.

Yes, you heard it right. It's not Shefali Jariwala that Himanshi is supporting on the second number but it's Shehnaaz Gill. While speaking to Bollywood Life in an interview, Himanshi said, "don't know. The way the show is going right now, I have my doubts. But if it's purely on the basis of personality and the growth of that person, then Asim deserves it. And in case he cannot, I hope Shehnaaz wins the show. She is really playing an entertaining game".