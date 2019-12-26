Bigg Boss 13: Rohan Mehra calls Sidharth Shukla very aggressive and compares him with Swami Om

This season of Bigg Boss, more than any other season, has become the highest-rated show of Indian television. All thanks to its contestants who have been playing so well for the past three months, the show has been making headlines every day. And if anyone has to name a contestant who has shown all his sides in the house, it has to be Sidharth Shukla. The Balika Vadhu actor trends almost every day either for his fights in the house or for his sweet moments with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Adding to the list of people spoken about his aggression is Rohan Mehra who now has compared him with Swami Om. For the unversed, Swami Om was a contestant in a previous season of the show who was known to play dirty games by speaking ill about everybody. He was also taken out of the show because of his misbehaviour. The Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor feels that Sidharth is like Swami Om because of his aggression and they both have violated the rules of the house by being violent.

"Swami Om used to ruin every task of mine and used to pull and push me whenever. When I did the same, I got punished by Bigg Boss and was nominated for the entire season. So, this is what I am telling that everything is in the hands of Bigg Boss. During our time, people used to like watching Swami Om, so they were not removing him. Again, the same thing is happening right now, Sidharth Shukla has made so many mistakes, pushed so many times, was very violent but they can't remove him because people think that he is the winner. He is playing a great game as well," says Rohan.