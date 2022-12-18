  • Menu
Bigg Boss 16: Tina, Sumbul fight again; wear a mask, says Tina
'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer blamed each other for stealing chocolates and Tina told Sumbul to not shout at her.

Mumbai: 'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer blamed each other for stealing chocolates and Tina told Sumbul to not shout at her.

Sumbul told Tina that she is talking in a proper way and low voice. Tina further asked Sumbul to show this temper at her home and not with her.

Furthermore, the 'Imlie' actress walked away from there avoiding any further conversation. Tina was seen shouting in the promo, saying: "Sumbul is invisible to all the housemates in the show and she should wear a black mask again."

The contestants are also seen celebrating as the show is extended with fun banter, pizzas, and cold drinks.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

