'Bigg Boss 17': Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek & Arun make it to finale week

Mumbai: Oustsmarting the oversmarts, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumarand Arun Mashettey have made it to the finale week of 'Bigg Boss 17'.
After participating in a special torture nomination task to secure themselves, Vicky Jain's team featuring Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan pushed the envelope to force Munawar’s team comprising Mannara, Abhishek and Arun to leave the buzzer.
While Vicky's team even used red chilli powder and other spices on Munawar and group, Ankita, Vicky, Isha and Ayesha chose to hide all the elements of torture before their round began.
But this worked out in in favour of Munawar's team because Bigg Boss called out the other team and punished them for foul play.
Bigg Boss gave two options to Munawar's team -- they could chose to continue the task after Bigg Boss re-stocked the ingredients or get the opposite team disqualified.
After a small discussion for the camera, Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun chose to disqualify them making them the first four contestants entering the finale week, while rest getting nominated.