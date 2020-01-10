Birthday Special: Greek God Hrithik Roshan Turns 46 Today

He became the superhero of Bollywood with 'Krish'…

He directly made his way into the hearts of movie buffs with 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'…

And

He turned into dearest lecturer of B-Town with 'Super 30'…

Got to know whom we are speaking about??? He is none other than our Greek God Hrithik Roshan…

This handsome hero of Bollywood is turning a year older today as it is his birthday. It is not less than any celebration for his fans and dear friends…

So, let us have a look at the Twitter handle and know who all wished this lover boy and action hero… Here we go!!!

Sussane Khan

This ex-wife of Hrithik shares a wonderful message on her Instagram handle and wishes Hrithik 'Happiest Birthday'…Although this couple is divorced, they spend their quality time with kids and always stay as one family for their lovely little ones.

Dia Mirza



The cute actress of Bollywood DiaMirza wishes Hrithik 'A Very Happy Birthday'…

Happy birthday braveheart @iHrithik! Keep shining ❤️🙏🏻🐯 Thank you for being you 🙃 Have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/xjW5ass24P — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 10, 2020

Vivek Oberoi



Vivek being Hrithik's villain in Krish movie, their relationship is stronger with a nice bond of friendship. He takes to Twitter to wish this Bollywood's dashing hero.

Many happy returns of the day to my brother and my favourite superhero @iHrithik. Thank you for always being there for me.



Stay blessed, stay healthy and keep shining and inspiring. More power to you. Much love always!#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/husJ0FmmAx — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 10, 2020

Even the hashtags #HeroOfTheNextDecade, #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan and #HappyBirthdayHrithik are trending on Twitter and many fans wished this Greek God of Bollywood on his 46th birthday.

