Bollywood Actor Aftab Shivdasani Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The novel disease Coronavirus is rapidly spreading in the country… Coming to Maharashtra and especially Mumbai, this city is fighting with pandemic as it is listing thousands of new cases every day. From normal people to politicians along with a few Bollywood actors, most of the people are also falling under the trap of this contagious disease. After Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, now another actor Aftab Shivdasani also got tested positive for Covid-19 pandemic.

Aftab took to his Instagram and dropped a note and announced this news to all his fans… Have a look!





In this post, Aftab wrote, "Hello everyone, hope you all are fit and fine and are taking care of yourselves. Recently, I started showing minor symptoms of a dry cough and a mild fever and I got myself tested for COVID 19. Unfortunately, the results came out positive and under the medical supervision of doctors and the authorities, I have been advised home quarantine. I request all those who may have come in contact with me recently to please get yourself tested just to be safe. With your support and good wishes, I will recover soon and be back to normal. I can't emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives. We will win this together. Love, Aftab."

Through this post, Aftab mentioned that he has only mild symptoms and thus was suggested to go with home quarantine method. He also mentioned the importance of using masks, sanitizers and maintain social distance in this health crisis situation.

Even Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also suggested to go with home quarantine treatment as they also have mild symptoms.

Hope all of them get recovered soon and be back to their sets!!!