Bollywood Actor Arjun Kapoor Gets Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 is rapidly spreading in the country and slowly India has reached the top second position in the highest number of positive cases. Even though the recovery rate is high, this pandemic is not even leaving celebrities. Off late, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is also tested positive for Coronavirus. This 'Ishaqzaade' actor gave a shock to all his fans and made them go worried. He announced this news through his Instagram page and doled out that, he is asymptomatic and fine.





In this post, Arjun wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I'm feeling ok and I'm asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

Coming to Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will next be seen in a cross-border love story which has Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actress. Arjun will also share the screen space with John Abraham in 'Ek Villain 2' movie which is going to be directed by Mohit Suri. Not only these two movies, Arjun Kapoor will also be seen in 'Bhoot Police' movie which has Saif Ali Khan as the lead actor. Being a horror-comedy movie, it will be directed by Pavan Kriplani.