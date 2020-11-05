Bollywood Actor Faraaz Khan passes away in Bengaluru hospital

Bollywood Actor Faraaz Khan who made his debut in the 1996 Hindi movie Fareb, passed away on Wednesday. Faraaz was being treated at a hospital in Bengaluru for a neurological disorder.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Vikram Hospital, Bengaluru on October 8, after he had developed a fever that persisted for one week followed by difficulty in speaking and confusion.Pooja Bhatt, actor-filmmaker, reacting to Faraaz's demise, said, "With a heavy heart, I break the news that Faraaz Khan has left us for what I believe, is a better place.

Gratitude to all for your help & good wishes when he needed it most. Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers. The void he has left behind will be impossible to fill."Faraz Khan found fame after he featured as Rani Mukherjee's husband in social drama Mehendi (1998) and later he was seen in other films like Dulhan Banoo Main Teri (1999) and Chand Bujh Gaya (2005) among others. A few weeks ago, his brother Fahmaan Khan shared details of the actor's health and requested financial help for the treatment. His family members, Farhad Abousher and Ahmed Shamoon, had started a fundraising campaign for his treatment. After the Khan family's appeal, Salman Khan came forward to bear Faraaz's medical expenses. It was reported in recent days that Khan had subsequently developed new onset acute repetitive seizures (4-5 episodes over a few hours) with persistent shared sensorium, increased secretions and respiratory distress. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was given antiepileptic drugs and later he was shifted to Vikram Hospital for further treatment.