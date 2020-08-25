Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan Is All Set To Pen Down His Autobiography

Bollywood ace actor and Pataudi Khaandan ki shaan Saif Ali Khan is all set to come up with his autobiography… Saif announced this news through media and made us go awe…

He spoke, "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course." His autobiography will be published by HarperCollins Publishers India. The book will be out in 2021.

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also conformed this news with this post…





It is said that, Saif will pen down his life experiences, family secrets, all about his career, highs and lows adding a dash of humour to his life tale. Well, Saif and Kareena are happy as they are expecting their second child. These both B-Town actors shared this news a few days ago releasing a joint statement. Our little Taimur is going to turn into a big brother!!!



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor got married in October, 2012… Kareena Kapoor gave birth to their first child Taimur Ali Khan in December, 2016. Now, this little one is going to be a big brother soon. Saif Ali Khan also has 2 children with his first wife Amrita Singh. He got married to Amrita in October, 1991 and this couple has 2 children Sara Ali Khan (1995) and Ibrahim (2001).

Coming to Saif Ali Khan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' which has Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi as other lead actors. Saif will also part of Pavan Kripalani's 'Bhoot Police' which has Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in important roles.