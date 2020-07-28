Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Offers Job To A 26-Year-Old Techie Who Lost Her Job And Is Now Selling Vegetables

From 4 months we all are facing difficulties due to Covid-19… As the Government has imposed lockdown to stop the spread of this pandemic, all of us are sitting at home. Due to this decision, from MNC's to normal shops, all were shut down. This made the financial status of most of the people fall drastically. Even many companies had to face huge losses.

Thus many companies have given their employees pink slips and made them leave the office with short notice. Well, we all know that Bollywood's Antagonist but real-life hero Sonu Sood has now turned into a helping hand for most of the people. He helped millions of people… From daily wage workers to farmers, he helped each and everyone whom he noticed and is still lending his hand to many in this tight situation.

Well, here is another heroic story of this young man… Sonu Sood has sent an appointment letter to a techie who lost her job recently due to Covid-19 crisis. She was seen selling vegetables to cope up financially.

My official met her.



Interview done.



Job letter already sent.



Jai hind 🇮🇳🙏 @PravasiRojgar https://t.co/tqbAwXAcYt — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 27, 2020

Well, let us explain you in clear… A 26-year-old woman Unadadi Sharada who was working in an MNC in Hyderabad lost her job. So, she is seen selling vegetables in a market to meet her daily needs. This decision of her is applauded by many. She neither depended on anyone nor sat at home without any work. She found her own way and stood against all the odds for her family. Sharada now wakes up 4 AM in the morning and goes to the market to get vegetables and then sells them to make a living.

This story of Sharada became viral on social media and reached Sonu Sood who has helped many of the migrant workers to reach their native places in this pandemic lockdown period.

A Twitterati named Shelson tagged Sonu Sood and shared the video of Sharada… Well, our dear real hero responded immediately and reached out her by offering a job.

This young Bollywood actor is now the hero for many families… He is doing a great job by helping the needy and is standing as a support system for many people.