Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood Receives 'Humanitarian Action Award' By UNDP

Bollywood's ace actor Sonu Sood helped many needy people during this pandemic and is relentlessly working for the welfare of the daily wage workers. From helping the workers to reach their home town to offering jobs to jobless graduates, he did everything which he could do in this economic crisis period. Recognizing his noble work, United Nations Development Programme has honoured Sonu Sood with prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award. This B-Town antagonist joins the list of Priyanka Chopra, Emma Watson, Angelina Jolie and Leonardo DiCaprio who were awarded this prestigious award by the UN bodies.

Thank u so much bhaji ❣️ https://t.co/v6CxDtpyr9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 29, 2020



The award was conferred upon Sonu through a virtual event which was held on Monday. He received the award for helping migrant workers, students, farmers and for creating employment opportunities for the jobless people during this pandemic period.



Well, Sonu called it a 'rare honour' and doled out, "I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognized and awarded feels good."

Sonu even arranged charter flights to bring back the students who were stuck in other countries due to Covid-19. Even many B-Town celebs lauded Sonu Sood for his noble work and termed him as 'messiah'.