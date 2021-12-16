Bollywood Actress Ankita Lokhande Shares The Beautiful Reception Party Images…

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Ankita Lokhande got hitched to her long-time beau Vicky Jain a couple of days ago in a hush-hush manner! Only a few close family members and friends attended this wedding due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Off late, Ankita shared the beautiful reception party pic and made all her fans go aww…



In this pic, Ankita and Vicky are seen shaking their legs together and shined in the designer outfits! Ankita wore a Manish Malhotra's creation and looked awesome in the silver lehenga which is all enhanced with intricate sequin work. Vicky looked handsome in the designer black and white suit! Sharing the pic, Ankita wrote, "To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you".

These are the beautiful wedding pics of Ankita and Vicky… In the first pic, they looked much in love holding hands. The second one showcased Ankita entering the venue and that too in a veil! All other pics showcased the beautiful wedding rituals and also made us go aww with their lovely poses! For the wedding Ankita wore a red six-yard wonder piece which is accentuated with a golden border. Her heavy statement jewellery and bun hairdo upper her bridal charm!

Sharing the wedding pics, Ankita wrote, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

Here are the beautiful engagement pics… Ankita looked awesome and stunning in the black gown while Vicky perfectly matched her with a silver suit!

Here are the memorable 'Mehndi' pics…

Happy Married Life Ankita and Vicky…