Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Remembers Pens A Birthday Wish For The First Woman Writer And Director Sai Paranjpye

Bollywood's firebrand actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on social media and responds on every trending issue. Off late, she reminisced the first woman director and writer Sai Paranjpye and also recalls her contribution to the world of movies. She penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Paranjpye on her Twitter page…



Along with adding the throwback pics of Sai Paranjpye, Kangana also wrote, "There are many lost heroes of Cinema who media conveniently forgets...



Today is the birth anniversary of one such hero one of the first women writer and director Sai Paranjpyeji who made exceptional cinema like Sparsh and ChasmeBuddoor. Wishing you a very happy birthday maam".

As Kangana always stays active on social media, yesterday, she was spotted in a modish denim attire at the airport. She looked uber-chic wearing the white printed tee and teamed it with a black ripped denim and stylish jacket. Commenting on her attire, Kangana said it is a cool quotient.

Along with dropping a few pics of her stylish appeal,Kangana also wrote, "If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn't got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter".

This 'Thalaivi' actress also dropped the pics from the sets of 'Tejas' movie…

Kangana is seen driving the plane in these pics, "This morning off to work, thank you team #Tejas for saving the hassle of long drives, while I look at this terrain, I wonder Rajasthan got a raw deal in terms of nature and it's resources yet they emerged as the strongest, culturally n aesthetically richest and evolved people."

Showing off the ground from the heights, she also wrote, "People ask me why do I love the desert so much,it's not the barrenness of emotionally cold and infertile soil it's not the brutality/harshness of the weather but what I love is the scarce life that refuses to settle for anything less than love and the desert can't resist".



Kangana is busy with a handful of projects like Tejas, Thalaivi and the second instalment of Manikarnika movies. All these being female-oriented movies, they show off Kangana in different avatars to all the movie buffs.