Bollywood Actress Nupur Sanon Says 'Inkem Inkem Kavale…'

"Inkem Inkem Kavale…" song from Vijay Devarakonda's 'Geeta Govindam' movie has touched the hearts of many and stood as a blockbuster song. It still holds a place in the music charts and makes us feel awesome and blossoms love whenever we hear it. Even Bollywood's newbie Nupur Sanon, also liked this song to the core and dropped a pic of herself on Instagram.

In this post, Nupur is looking classy wearing a printed Kurti. She is seen holding her tresses and posing happy… She also wrote, "Inkem Inkem kavale? 😌🌸🎶🦋♥️".



Well, today being 'International Dog Day', we share one of the old posts of this B-Town lass.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEOxY_7no-8/

In this post, both cuties Phoebe and Disco are fighting and loving each other… Both these furry dogs stole the hearts and looked cute.