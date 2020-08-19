Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan Approached To Play The Lead Role In Karanam Malleshwari Biopic???

Bollywood: Currently, the production houses have caught a fancy for 'biopics' which are proving to be inspiring to people of all ages. Off late, human-computer Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl biopics were well received by the audience through OTT platforms. Well, now the makers of Karanam Malleshwari biopic are all in search of the lead actress. According to sources, reel Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has been approached for this role.

Tollywood director Sanjana Reddy is all set to make a biopic on the first Indian woman Olympic medal winner, Karanam Malleshwari. Now, the whole team is busy in scripting work of the movie.

Karanam Malleshwari is the first lady who proudly flaunted her muscles while competing and winning the first-ever individual Bronze medal in weightlifting in the prestigious Olympics stage. However, her career journey was not at all a bed of roses… The biopic announcement was announced on the 45th birthday of Karanam Malleshwari through social media.

This movie will be produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. The producers also released a poster with a tagline 'Journey of a girl who lifted the nation'. Kona Venkat told the media that Malleshwari's poor background and her struggle inspired him to be a part of the biopic. On the whole, Malleshwari's biopic is definitely creating a buzz and making the audience await for this biopic.