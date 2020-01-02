Bollywood Celebrities Welcome New Year With Their Warm Wishes…

Welcoming the New Year 2020 with the words of hope, positivity and wisdom will definitely take us a step ahead and fill the minds with full of zeal and enthusiasm.

When it comes to Bollywood, most of them took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans. From Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to former Miss Universe Sushmitha Sen, everyone wished their fans made them happy.

We have collated all their wishes under one frame and bring it for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

T 3597 -" वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव " ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019

Big B shared a photograph of his family… Along with Big B and Jaya Bachchan, his daughter Shwetha Nanda and her children posed to cameras with all winsome smiles.

Shah Rukh Khan

Not one for telling anyone how they should be...or do what should be done...or what this year & future made to be. I have so many frailties myself...that I wish may the future be kind to all of us...& we be who we are. May Allah be kind to us inspite of ourselves. Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/IJr82PrQuF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 31, 2019

This Khan King shared his warm wishes to his fans along with posting a pic and a few inspiring words.

Sushmita Sen

Happy New Year!!😄💃🏻❤️🤗🎵what a fantastic year it's going to be, filled with new hope & potential!! Welcome to #2020 👊👏😁💃🏻Let's share our happiness & blessings😍Love & kisses, Alisah, Renee @rohmanshawl & #yourstruly 😍😇💋❤️ #duggadugga #partytime 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/y0iKKz788I — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) December 31, 2019

This former beauty queen posted a family pic along with her boyfriend Rohman by sharing all her happiness in one frame…

Anupam Kher

Here is a poem beautifully describing the relationship between months of December & January. These sentiments are true for humans too. Here is wishing you all a very happy & peaceful New year & a New Decade. May God give you all the happiness in the world. Jai Ho.🙏😍 #Happy2020 pic.twitter.com/a80LaxyOa5 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) December 31, 2019

Anupam Kher shared a beautiful poem which describes the relation between December and January along with wishing all his fans 'A Happy New Year'…

Anil Kapoor





2020 here we go! pic.twitter.com/gMjjYW8u0R — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 31, 2019

Anil Kapoor just posted a pic and tweeted "2020 here we go…" What a great way to usher his fans…

Karthik Aryan

Naachte Nachaate Naya Saal Bhi Aa Gaya 🕺🏻🤟🏻2020 !!! ❤️#HappyNewYear 🥳 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PhnedJ3Bl0 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 1, 2020

Karthik had shared a funny dance video… It is an animated one and Aryan is seen dancing full josh and welcoming the New Year 2020.

Dia Mirza

Happy New Decade! May the next 10 years prove to be all that love is made of. Our unity, diversity, pluralism, prosperity as people and planet 🙌🏼🦋🌏 #OneWorld #OneIndiaStories #HappyNew2020 https://t.co/0X2gCJQieK @TheQuint — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 1, 2020

Dia Mirza wished all her fans 'A Happy New Year' by sharing a story from Quint.com and hoped that next 10 years are made of love and prosperity…

Sara Ali Khan





Sara shared a few images of holy places and wished all her fans a peaceful, joyous and auspicious New Year.

We also wish all our readers 'A Happy New Year…' and hope to go with great zeal throughout the year!

Madhuri Dixit Nene





The dancing doll Madhuri Dixit posted her family picture on The Instagram page and wished all her fans a 'Happy New Year' hoping that To the good things that lie ahead this year.

Kajal Aggarwal





This beautiful lady posted a pic with 'A Happy New Year' selfie stand sporting in a floor-length checkered black and white outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor





Shraddha shared a pic in which she is fully covered with winter clothes. She captioned the image "2020 let's do this…"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra





Shilpa wished all her fans through Instagram by posting a family pic…She wished her fans from London hoping all of her fans going great with health, happiness and loads of success.

Tiger Shroff





Such a simple and thoughtful Instagram post from Tiger Shroff… He just posted happy New Year with checking out the resolutions.