Bollywood Celebrities Welcome New Year With Their Warm Wishes…

Welcoming the New Year 2020 with the words of hope, positivity and wisdom will definitely take us a step ahead and fill the minds with full of zeal and enthusiasm.

When it comes to Bollywood, most of them took to Twitter and Instagram to wish their fans. From Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan to former Miss Universe Sushmitha Sen, everyone wished their fans made them happy.

We have collated all their wishes under one frame and bring it for our readers… Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B shared a photograph of his family… Along with Big B and Jaya Bachchan, his daughter Shwetha Nanda and her children posed to cameras with all winsome smiles.

Shah Rukh Khan

This Khan King shared his warm wishes to his fans along with posting a pic and a few inspiring words.

Sushmita Sen

This former beauty queen posted a family pic along with her boyfriend Rohman by sharing all her happiness in one frame…

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared a beautiful poem which describes the relation between December and January along with wishing all his fans 'A Happy New Year'…

Anil Kapoor


Anil Kapoor just posted a pic and tweeted "2020 here we go…" What a great way to usher his fans…

Karthik Aryan

Karthik had shared a funny dance video… It is an animated one and Aryan is seen dancing full josh and welcoming the New Year 2020.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza wished all her fans 'A Happy New Year' by sharing a story from Quint.com and hoped that next 10 years are made of love and prosperity…

Sara Ali Khan


Sara shared a few images of holy places and wished all her fans a peaceful, joyous and auspicious New Year.

We also wish all our readers 'A Happy New Year…' and hope to go with great zeal throughout the year!

Madhuri Dixit Nene


The dancing doll Madhuri Dixit posted her family picture on The Instagram page and wished all her fans a 'Happy New Year' hoping that To the good things that lie ahead this year.

Kajal Aggarwal


View this post on Instagram

🎆

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on

This beautiful lady posted a pic with 'A Happy New Year' selfie stand sporting in a floor-length checkered black and white outfit.

Shraddha Kapoor


View this post on Instagram

2020, let's do this ✨💜

A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha shared a pic in which she is fully covered with winter clothes. She captioned the image "2020 let's do this…"

Shilpa Shetty Kundra


Shilpa wished all her fans through Instagram by posting a family pic…She wished her fans from London hoping all of her fans going great with health, happiness and loads of success.

Tiger Shroff


Such a simple and thoughtful Instagram post from Tiger Shroff… He just posted happy New Year with checking out the resolutions.

Top