Bollywood Films you must watch out for in 2020

Mumbai: The last decade witnessed a major shift from commercial cinema to content-driven cinema led by strong, compelling storylines. As we've stepped into 2020, there is a host of new films with big-ticket directors and mainstream actors leading the bandwagon. For all, you movie buffs out there, get ready to embark on an exciting cinematic journey. We've compiled the top 5 films that should definitely be on your 'must-watch' list.

1. Chehre





A mystery – thriller headlined by Big B himself promises to be a treat to watch. Directed by Rummy Jafry and produced by the veteran producer Anand Pandit, Chehre will feature Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in a gripping story that revolves around the intertwined lives of a lawyer and a business tycoon.



2. Chhapaak





The trailer of this film has already got us waiting eagerly for it and we are pretty sure the film is going to be a massive blockbuster. Featuring the stunning Deepika Padukone in the lead as she plays the part of an acid attack survivor Malti. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar is a tale of struggle and triumph. For one of the most beautiful women in the world to be stripped of her beauty, this film is one to watch out for.



3. The Big Bull





With Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'cruz leading the pack as Anand Pandit and Ajay Devgan hold the reigns as producers, The Big Bull is a financial crime drama based on the Harshad Mehta scam of 1999. A film that will have you sitting at the edge of your seat as you wait for the story to unfold and reveal shocking details, we can assure you of a thrilling experience with this one!



4. Aaj Kal





A Valentine's Day treat for all you lovebugs out there, Aaj Kal is a sequel to the much-loved romantic drama Love Aaj Kal by Imitiaz Ali. The 2020 version will feature Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in a love story that will take you on an emotional journey. If Imitiaz Ali's previous films are anything to go by, then Aaj Kal is bound to be an utter delight.



5. Indians in Danger





Bollywood producer Gaurang Doshi recently announced a slew of projects - 'Indians In Danger' being one of them, which is scheduled to release this year. This thriller is directed by the talented duo Abbas-Mustan. The announcement of this film was made in Dubai, the progress of script and casting of the same are underway.

