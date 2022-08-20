Bollywood’s Ace Actress Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Are Blessed With A Baby Boy

It's great news for all the fans of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja… The B-Town actress is blessed with a baby boy today and she shared the good news with all her fans through a special post on Instagram… Even Anil Kapoor also dropped a special post and is all happy as he turned into a grandparent with the arrival of the little baby!

Along with sharing the beautiful note, Sonam and Anand accompanied the post with Bob Marley's song "Three Little Birds…" and a blue heart emoji.

The note reads, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Through this note, Sonam and Anand thanked the doctors and nurses along with their family members and friends who supported them throughout their journey!

Even Anil Kapoor also shared the same post and it reads, "We are delighted to announce on 20.08.2022, the arrival of the new member of the family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel.

Doting grandparents Harish & Priya, Anil & Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea & Karan, Harshavardhan!"

Well, Sonam and Anand tied a knot in 2018 and are blessed with their first child. They shared their pregnancy good news early this year and Sonam also treats her fans by sharing her pregnancy pics on social media frequently!