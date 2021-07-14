Bollywood's Glam Doll Malaika Arora's Diet Secrets

Bollywood's fitness freak Malaika Arora is a great inspiration for all weight watchers. She not only creates awareness among her fans by sharing her awesome workout pics and videos but also makes the fashion connoisseur go stunned with her sartorial wardrobe choices.



Off late, she revealed all her diet secrets and made her fans know how she is staying fit following a healthy diet routine.

Malaika started off with her morning routine. "I do intermittent fasting, so I don't eat anything in the morning because my last meal is at 7-7:30 in the night. So, I fast for about 16 to 18 hours. I start my day with a lot of liquids, which is warm water, ghee or coconut oil, in the morning. The liquid could be whatever you like plain water, jeera water or water with lime. I do all of that in the morning and I break my fast with nuts - walnuts and a mix of nuts that I have".

Next comes the mid-meal of the day, "I have a proper full lunch, which includes a bit of carbs and good fats. I have something for snacks in the evening--a very light, healthy snack. And I have my dinner by 7 pm. So, it can be a little of everything--vegetables, or if you're a meat-eater then meat, eggs, or a bit of legumes or lentils. I divide it and make sure to try and have as wholesome a meal as possible. And that's it. I don't have anything after 7 pm."

Finally, she concluded by saying, "Predominantly, all my meals are home-cooked, I rarely eat out".