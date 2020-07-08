Bollywood's Veteran Filmmaker Harish Shah Dies At 76

B-Town's veteran filmmaker who worked for the movies like Meere Jeevan Saathi and Kaala Sona breathed his last today. According to the sources, he was suffering from 'Throat Cancer'. He battled with this deadly disease many years and finally lose the battle and left the world leaving Bollywood to mourn for his sudden demise.

This news is announced by Harish Shah's brother Vinod Shah… He doled out that, Harish ji breathed his last at 6 AM at his residence in Mumbai. "He was battling throat cancer for 10 years and passed away in the morning today."

The last rites of this filmmaker were held at Pawan Hans crematorium in the afternoon. Due to Covid-19 lockdown, only a few people gathered for his last rites.

Harish Shah will be remembered for his movies like Meere Jeevan Saathi Kaala Sona, 1975 Curry Western and Ram Tere Kitne Naam.