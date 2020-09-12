Bollywood’s Young Hero Ranveer Singh Drops His Latest Pics And Stoles The Hearts

Our dear handsome 'Khilji' Ranveer Singh is making all the girls fall for him again with his new pics… This B-Town actor took to his Instagram account and shared a couple of new pics stating that he is ready to get back to the sets post lockdown.





In this post, Ranveer shared a couple of pics… He is seen sporting in a white tee and looked handsome with a trimmed beard and neatly combed hair. He also added a comment to his pics, "सख़्त लौंडा…"

Coming to Ranveer Singh's work front, he will be next seen in '83' movie which recreates the amazing winning moment of India's 1983 Cricket world cup win. Ranveer will essay the role of captain Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife. This movie is directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Kabir Khan, Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone and Sajid Nadiadwala under Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Vibri Media, KA Productions and Kabir Khan Films banners. Almost the shooting is completed of this movie and due to Covid-19 lockdown, this flick will hit the screens in 2021.

Along with this movie, Ranveer is also the part of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' movie which is directed by Divyang Thakkar. Being a social-cause movie, it shows us how a Gujarati man fights for the equal rights of men and women. This movie features Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in the lead roles along with Ranveer.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' movie is being bankrolled by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films banner.