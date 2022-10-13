Boman Irani Is Introduced As Javed Siddiqui From Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Uunchai’ Movie

It is all known that Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani teamed up for a complete family and friendship drama 'Unnchai'. Off late, the makers unveiled the first look posters of Amitabh and Anupam Kher and now, they dropped the first look poster of Boman Irani and introduced him as Javed Siddiqui.



Boman Irani also shared the first look poster on his Intagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#Uunchai is a big piece of my heart and I'm all set to share it with you! Meet me as Javed Siddiqui in this journey of a lifetime in #Rajshri's next. With @uunchaithemovie I come back home to @rajshrifilms and #SoorajBarjatya. See you on 11.11.22."

In the poster, Boman aka Javed looked awesome and is seen smiling with a peaceful house background.

Coming to Anupam Kher's first look poster, he is seen in two avatars and is introduced as Om Sharma… One in a classy avatar from library and the upper one from the snow-filled mountains dressed up in woollen wear.

In the earlier released poster, Amitabh Bachchan looked awesome and is seen in woollen wear amid snow-filled mountains. Even the background showcases him in a gala event sitting amid a few ladies. Amitabh Bachchan is introduced as Amit Srivastava and the movie celebrates life and friendship. It will release on 11th November, 2022! Along with him, even Anupam Kher and Boman Irani are also essaying prominent roles in this movie and they all will hold a great bond in this film.

Along with these three ace actors, the movie also has Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Nafisa Ali, Sheen Dass and Abhishek Singh Pathania in prominent roles.

This Sooraj Barjatya directorial is produced by the director along with Mahaveer Jain and Natasha Malpani Oswal under the Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain Films and Boundless Media banners. Uuchai movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022!