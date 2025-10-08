Bombay High Court denies permission for international travel to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Mumbai: The troubles seem to be mounting for Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The legal proceedings are now leaking into her personal life as she and her husband Raj Kundra have been denied permission for international travel by the Bombay High Court.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had issued LOC against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, due to which both of them can not go abroad without the permission of the investigating agency or the court. The actress’ lawyer told the court that Shilpa Shetty has to go to Colombo for a YouTube event. The event is set to be held from October 25 to October 29.

When the court asked the lawyer that she has any invitation, Shilpa's lawyer said that till the time she is not allowed to travel, the invitation will not be received. On this, the court said that first she has to give Rs 60 crore for the allegation of fraud and then it will be considered. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for October 14, 2025.

For the unversed, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses.

Later, Raj claimed that part of Rs. 60 crore fraud amount paid to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia as fees. According to sources at that time, Raj reportedly claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha.

However, during the five-hour-long interrogation, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning.

Reports said that investigators have also found that funds were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment.