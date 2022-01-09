Brace Yourselves! The First Look Of Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha Movie Will Be Out Tomorrow

It's a big day for all the fans of Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan… He is turning a year older and is all set to celebrate his 47th movie tomorrow. On this special occasion, the makers of his next movie Vikram Vedha are all set to treat his fans by releasing the first look poster of Hrithik! Being a multi-starrer and having an ensemble cast of Hrithik, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Satyadeep Mishra, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Rati Shankar.



Through this poster, the makers made this big announcement and made all the fans of Hrithik Roshan go excited as the first look poster of Vikram Vedha movie will be out tomorrow on the occasion of his birthday…

Even Bollywood's trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and shared it through his Twitter page…

He also wrote, "'VIKRAM VEDHA': HRITHIK FIRST LOOK TOMORROW... Team #VikramVedha will unveil #FirstLook of #HrithikRoshan as #Vedha tomorrow, on his birthday... Costars #SaifAliKhan and #RadhikaApte... Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who directed the original #Tamil film. #VedhaFirstLook. #BhushanKumar and #RelianceEntertainment in association with #FridayFilmworks and #YNOTStudios present #VikramVedha... 30 Sept 2022 release."

Vikram Vedha will be the reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan after 19 long years. They were last seen together on the big screens in 2002's Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum. Speaking about the Vikram Vedha movie, it is the remake of Kollywood's 2017 movie with the same name. It had Madhavan and Vijay in the lead roles whereas Madhavan was seen as a cop while Vijay essayed the gangster role. Well, Pushkar and Gayathri who directed the original movie will handle the remake too and this movie will be produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment banners.

Going with the plot, Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of a cop while Hrithik will be seen as a gangster in this movie. The movie will hit the big screens on 30th September, 2022.