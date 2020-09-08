Breaking News: Rhea Chakraborty Gets Arrested By NCB Officials

Since yesterday there were speculations that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty who is accused in the suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput finally gets arrested today a few minutes ago on the charges of drug procurement.

Rajdeep Sardesai too to his Twitter and announced this news… Have a look!

Breaking now: Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB on charges of drug procurement and consumption. So what CBI, ED, Bihar police could not do, NCB has done.. 🙏 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 8, 2020



In this tweet, Rajdeep mentioned that Rhea is arrested by NCB on the charges of drugs procurement and consumption. He also said that NCB did it which CBI, ED and Bihar Police couldn't do…



This move by NCB makes many of the Sushant Singh's fans and his family feel happy. From a few days, Rhea is attending the interrogation sessions of NCB and she also accepted that she gave drugs to Sushant and brought them from her brother Showik Chakraborty. Rhea's brother and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by NCB officials a couple of days ago. Since then, there were speculations that Rhea will also be taken into custody and can be arrested at any time.

Rhea also said that Sushant was consuming drugs since 2016 much before she met him. This 28-year-old actress was also interrogated by CBI and ED officials. After knowing that, Rhea has connections with drug peddlers, NCB entered into the scene and started interrogating Rhea in their way by posing questions in different angles.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June 2020 by hanging himself in his apartment. From then on, Sushant's parents are fighting for justice. After Sushant's father registering his complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and asked Police officials to interrogate her. Finally, when the Central Government transferred this case to CBI, many twists and turns are taking place and many ugly secrets also came out.