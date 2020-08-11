Breaking News: Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Lung Cancer

It's just shocking !!!… Bollywood's ace actor Sanjay Dutt is detected with lung cancer. The year 2020 seems to be extremely bad for Bollywood. We have already lost Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh and a few more ace artists. Now, this breaking news is making everyone go worried.

Well, this news broke out a few minutes ago... According to the online sources, "Baba is devastated. He has little children. Fortunately, they are in Dubai right now with their mother. But breaking this awful news to them would be an ordeal." He also added "It is curable. He needs instant and rigorous treatment for which he leaves immediately."

Well, a couple of days back Sanjay Dutt joined Lilavati hospital after complaining of breathing issues. After all the tests are done, doctors doled out that, he is suffering from lung cancer. Well, Sanjay Dutt is also thinking to go for abroad treatment. Presently his wife and children are locked at Dubai due to Covid-19 lockdown.

A few hours ago, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and announced that he will take a break from films due to some health issue…









Through this note, Sanjay confirmed that he needs rest and is suffering from some health issue.









Even Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani also confirmed this news through his post… A netizen named Komal Nahta doled out, "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer… Let's pray for his speedy recovery…"

What's happening in 2020??? It is turning into a big one with all the sad and breaking news being out one by one…