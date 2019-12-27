Buzz: Are Hrithik And Deepika Padukone Playing The Roles Of Brother And Sister?

Looking at the title many got a huge shock isn't, it??? Although Hrithik and Deepika are not seen together on screen, it will be interesting to witness them playing the roles of brother and sister in a movie.

Well, let us decode it for you… Don't stress your brains!!! It is an open secret that Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and a few other producers came together to produce the epic movie 'Mahabharata'. According to speculations, our Greek God and handsome lad Hrithik is going to play the role of Lord Krishna and the beautiful lady Deepika Padukone is roped in for the role of Draupadi. So, according to the relation it is a brother-sister role, right!

Madhu Mantena has very good relation with Hrithik as he also produced 'Super 30' film. As 'Mahabharat' is going to be released in two parts, the first one will hit the screens in 2021 on the occasion of Diwali festival.