NDA will win over 130 seats in Andhra Pradesh: Jyothsna

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party’s national spokesperson Tirunagari Jyothsna on Friday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would win more than 130 seats in the Assembly elections slated for May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to The Hans India, she said: “We will increase seats across Andhra Pradesh including Rayalaseema region. NDA’s victory in Andhra Pradesh’s Assembly elections is a certainty”.

Asked about the factors that were working in favour of TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance, she said people were unhappy with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he failed to keep his promises. “There is anger among people against the YSRCP government’s liquor policy and Land Titling Act. We are going to win more than 130 Assembly seats in the State,” she said.

She further said that the alliance would do well in Kadapa district also. “We are going to win the Kadapa Assembly seat. We will do well in the Kadapa MP seat also,” the TDP leader said.

Post bifurcation, TDP won AP Assembly elections in 2014 in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan also supported TDP. But TDP, which contested the 2019 Assembly polls on its own, lost to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party. This time, it again struck an alliance with BJP and Jana Sena.