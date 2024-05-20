Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter, Aaradhya, have returned to Mumbai after attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. The mother-daughter duo was seen at the Mumbai airport, smiling for the photographers. Aishwarya wore a long trench coat and carried a black handbag, while Aaradhya looked cute in a white hoodie and jeans.

At the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya walked the red carpet twice, wearing outfits by the famous designers Falguni Shane Peacock. Her fashion choices, as always, sparked a lot of discussions on social media.

Aishwarya shared clips from the event on her Instagram account. In one clip, she is seen in a black and gold gown with a long train, posing with designers Falguni and Shane. The clip ends with a sweet moment where Aishwarya kisses Aaradhya on the cheek.

For her first red carpet appearance, Aishwarya chose a black and gold gown by Falguni Shane Peacock. She wore this stunning outfit for the premiere of Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'.

In her second appearance, Aishwarya dazzled in a blue-green silver tinsel gown, another masterpiece by Falguni & Shane Peacock. She wore this gown for the screening of the movie 'Kinds of Kindness'.

In an interview with Vogue, Aishwarya talked about her outfits, saying, "The look last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow. To me, it was just magical."

Apart from Aishwarya, several other Bollywood celebrities attended the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Stars like Aditi Rao Hydari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jacqueline Fernandes, and Kiara Advani also graced the event with their presence.