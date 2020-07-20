Check Out Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh’s New Hairstyle

People are staying at home from past 4 months due to Covid-19 lockdown. Thus, this quarantine period has given much free time to all the actors. As they would always be busy with tight schedules, it was hard to enjoy family time. But this lockdown period has given much-needed free time.

Today's Instagram post of Ranveer Singh is just funky and stole our hearts!!! Deepika turned into the hairstylist of Ranveer and made him own a funky hairstyle…





In this pic, Ranveer is seen with small pony… He stated it as a 'Yojimbo' and looked suave… Well, Ranveer liked it… What about you guys???

We last witnessed long hairstyle of Ranveer Singh in 'Padmaavat' movie. He essayed the role of villainous 'Khilji' in this movie and brought goosebumps with his ferocious and deadly acting…

Coming to Bollywood's dear Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, they are completely enjoying this lockdown period. As both of them always active on social media, they keep on sharing their updates on Instagram being close to their fans. Be it cosy selfies, the couple poses or throwback pics, all of them were just amazing!!!