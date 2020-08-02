Check Out How Bollywood Stars Celebrated Their Friendship Day
Today being Friendship Day, the whole world is celebrating it with much joy… Being Covid-19 lockdown period, most of them have celebrated it virtually and had a happy time with their buddies with video calls.
Well, our dear Bollywood celebrities also celebrated this special day and also surprised their fans by dropping a few throwback pics of their buddies… From Ayushmann Khurrana to Kajol, many film stars reminisced their college days and good times with their besties and shared the amazing throwback pics on their social media accounts…
From posting their memories to recalling their fond memories on social media, B-Town stars just awestruck us with their 'Friendship Day' wishes!!! We Hans India have collated all the friendship day posts of our dear stars for our readers… Have a look!!!
Ayushmann Khurrana
I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90's - St. John's High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I'm lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin. During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing 💛 Here's wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture)
Vicky Kaushal
Mukti Mohan
Sushmita Sen
Happpyyyyy Friendship Day!!! 😍😀🤗❤️💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 To people who bring out the BEST in us...the ones who help us grow...for me, the greatest quality of a true friend is loyalty!! No matter what the temptation, friendship is always honoured one on one...never as a crowd!!👍🤗❤️ I am blessed to know some rare ones!!!😇 #honour #love #patience #honesty #trust #loyalty #friendship 👊😃💋❤️ #duggadugga I love you guys!!!
Mouni Roy
Kunal Kemmu
Kajol
Anushka Shetty
Love ,affection ,support, honesty ,trust, silence , to able to just BE and as time passes the more u discover about each other ..grow with each other .. yes they are always our highs and lows 😲🤣😱and times u don't see each other for years but u know deep down u only wish well and as years pass the more u discover the word friend ... as I received a friendship day message it bought back flashes of so many people .. people 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 who have always stood ,wished and unconditionally loved me , trusted me and let me just BE...just who I am ... u all know who u are 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🤗😘 And people unknown ...unknow by name , distance , time spent or even met...but still loved me unconditionally supported me for who 'I Am '... thank you .... I truly want to thank each and every single person out there for even taking a second out of ur life having me in your thoughts... For always carrying me as part of ur life For all the support For the love U have made me understand the word friend a little more ... And I always will carry each one of u very presciously in my heart ... and wish u all health happiness And grace ..may we all grow together each day within.... more compassion , more understanding , more learning and may we all truly discover the essence of the word friendship from deep within ... 🙂🙃😇🥰 Stay safe Stay responsible Smile always Always forever Happy friendship day to all of u 🤝
Paresh Rawal
August 2, 2020
Shilpa Shetty
There's always that one person who knows and accepts you for who you are... unconditionally! That's you, @akankshamalhotra. Thank you for indulging all my madness, miss my trips to Delhi... our looong conversations, you overfeeding me, working on our 'Ikigai', our passion for Yoga & fitness ...and the unconditional love... is enough motivation for every day, to last me a lifetime ❤️ How symbolic is it! Just like these variations of Virbhadrasana help bring in focus, balance, and stability; you do the same when I need you to. On Friendship's Day... or not... I DON'T celebrate the day... I celebrate YOU ❤️🤗🌈because 'Sunday ho ya Monday, dosti ke hain simple se funde' 😂🤣Love you my bestie 🌈🤗❤🧿 . . . . . #HappyFriendshipDay #blessed #gratitude #FriendsLikeFamily #BFF
Ravi Dubey
