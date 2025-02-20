Chhaava Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal's Film Nears Rs 200 Crore in India

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava has quickly become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of 2025. After six days in theaters, the film is almost at Rs 200 crore in India. On Wednesday, it earned Rs 32 crore, boosted by the Shivaji Jayanti celebrations. The total earnings in India now stand at Rs 197.75 crore.

As per Sacnilk, Chhaava's total gross collection in India is Rs 198.85 crore, with an additional Rs 30 crore from overseas earnings. The global total now stands at Rs 228.85 crore. The film has become Vicky Kaushal's second-highest-grossing movie after Uri: The Surgical Strike, and it’s on track to surpass Uri to become his highest-grossing film.

The film has seen its best performance in Pune, with an occupancy rate of 84.5%, followed by Mumbai at 75.25%.