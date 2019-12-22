Chhapaak Promotions: Deepika Padukone's Sizzling Complete Black Look

Bollywood's upcoming film 'Chhapaak' is making all the movie buffs wait for it. Deepika Padukone holding the title role has raised expectations on the film with her spectacular performance. Deepika has to change her whole look and also go with prosthetic makeup to get the look of an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Deepika plays the title role and Vikrant Massey is roped in for the supporting cast. This film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

This film is produced on Fox Star Studios, Govind Singh Sandhu, Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone under Fox Star Studios, KA Productions & Mriga Films production companies.





















These days Deepika is busy with the movie promotions. Her looks are completely sizzling and fascinating too. In a recent event, Deepika stepped out in a complete black look. She gave off boss lady vibes with body-hugging high neck black gown. She paired the outfit with statement diamond earrings and modish black heels.

'Chhapaak' movie is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.